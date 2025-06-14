Tanks, Helicopters, and a Parade: Inside Donald Trump's Over-the-Top 79th Birthday Bash

In a grand show of celebration, President Donald Trump is preparing to mark his 79th birthday with a massive military parade in Washington D.C., an event anticipated to draw as many as 200,000 attendees.

The parade serves a dual purpose: it’s a birthday celebration for President Trump and a formal tribute to the U.S. Army. The event is timed to coincide with Trump’s birthday and the Father’s Day weekend.

The parade, which could set the federal government back by up to $45 million, is likely to attract both supporters and critics of the Trump administration. Nationwide “No Kings” Day protests are being organized by critics, who are expecting millions to voice their disapproval of Trump’s extensive use of executive authority.

The birthday parade follows a week of intense scrutiny for the president, who recently deployed the National Guard and marines to Los Angeles in response to protests.

This decision was met with criticism from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other national Democrats, who labeled it as authoritarian.

Despite the controversy and potential thunderstorms, Trump’s birthday parade has been a long time coming. The president has expressed his wish to display America’s military might since before his first inauguration, inspired by the Bastille Day celebration in Paris.

The event, put together by America250, will host veterans, active-duty troops, wounded warriors, and Gold Star Families, along with members of the general public.

The display will include up to 120 military vehicles, such as Abrams tanks, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and military helicopters.

The parade, despite its celebratory intent, comes at a time of heightened tension and controversy surrounding the Trump administration.

The president’s decision to deploy military forces in response to protests in Los Angeles has sparked nationwide criticism, with many viewing it as an overreach of executive authority. The “No Kings” Day protests planned in response to the parade further underscore the division and discord that currently characterizes the political landscape.

As such, the parade serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing debates about the balance of power in the U.S. government.

Image: Shutterstock/Joey Sussman