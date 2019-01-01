QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 1.14
Mkt Cap
640.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
711.6M
Outstanding
CGG is engaged in developing and marketing of geophysical techniques for appraising underground geological resources. Along with the developing a broad range of other geophysical and geological activities, the company is also specialized in seismic techniques adapted to oil and gas exploration and production. The operating business segments are Equipment and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir business segments. The company earns maximum revenue from GGR segment.

Analyst Ratings

CGG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGG (CGPVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGG (OTCPK: CGPVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CGG's (CGPVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGG.

Q

What is the target price for CGG (CGPVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGG

Q

Current Stock Price for CGG (CGPVF)?

A

The stock price for CGG (OTCPK: CGPVF) is $0.9 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:55:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGG (CGPVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGG.

Q

When is CGG (OTCPK:CGPVF) reporting earnings?

A

CGG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGG (CGPVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGG.

Q

What sector and industry does CGG (CGPVF) operate in?

A

CGG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.