Boeing Engineers Turn Startup Arc Into Marine Powerhouse With New $168K Electric Boat That Outpaces Gas Competitors

Arc, a California-based startup founded in 2021 by former Boeing BA engineers Mitch Lee and Ryan Cook, announced on May 15 its third all-electric boat model, the Arc Coast, priced at $168,000.

The new 24-foot vessel follows the sold-out Arc One and the still-available Arc Sport, originally priced at $300,000 and $268,000, respectively, and offers a more affordable entry point for recreational boaters. According to Electrek, this new model is aimed at broader recreational markets, offering simplified design and reduced material costs while still delivering the power and performance of its predecessors.

Arc Coast Has a 226kWh Battery, 50 MPH Top Speed, and Open Deck for 10 Passengers

Arc Coast features a high-voltage 226 kWh battery, the same system used in the Arc Sport, which, according to Electrek, gives the boat a top speed of 50 miles per hour and a cruising time of four to five hours on a single charge. Instead of the large outboard engines common in traditional boats, Arc says it uses a compact sterndrive system.

The open deck accommodates up to 10 passengers, creating more room for fishing, relaxing, or swimming without the bulk and noise associated with combustion engines, Electrek reports.

Arc said in a statement that the center console format has long been used for fishing and sandbar outings, offering flexible movement and social space. The Arc Coast was designed from scratch to deliver quiet electric performance, streamlined software, and a simplified ownership experience compared to traditional gas-powered boats. The design also enables Arc to simplify the layout and reduce material costs.

“People love center consoles, but the experience hasn’t improved,” Lee said in the statement. “The Arc Coast is what you get when you start from scratch: all the benefits of quiet and powerful electric performance, powered by advanced software, and paired with an ownership experience free from many of the headaches common with today’s gas boats.”

Arc Targets Cleaner Seas With Rapid Production Timeline

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, diesel-powered boats contribute significantly to marine pollution through oil leaks, ground-level ozone, and toxic emissions that impact coastal ecosystems. Electric boats offer a cleaner alternative because they are quieter, require less maintenance, and can be charged with energy from renewable sources, Arc says.

Even when factoring in the environmental cost of lithium-ion battery production, a 2016 report suggests that electric marine transport remains more sustainable than extracting and burning billions of tons of fossil fuels each year.

Arc says it reused its existing battery system to reduce development time and expects to bring the Arc Coast to market in less than one year from prototype to production.

Market Opportunity In Premium Recreational Boating

While the $168,000 price tag still places the Arc Coast in the premium category, the cost is significantly lower than previous Arc models. The new model fits into a broader trend of electrification in transportation, where marine sectors are now undergoing rapid shifts toward battery-powered mobility, according to a 2025 report from Grand View Research.

Interested buyers can reserve the Arc Coast directly through the company's website, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026.

