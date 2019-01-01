Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viomi Technology Co
Viomi Technology Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) was reported by Needham on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.50 expecting VIOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 546.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) was provided by Needham, and Viomi Technology Co maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viomi Technology Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viomi Technology Co was filed on December 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.50 to $9.50. The current price Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) is trading at is $1.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
