Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viomi Technology Co reported an EPS of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $79.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.