Viomi Technology Co
(NASDAQ:VIOT)
1.47
-0.13[-8.13%]
At close: May 27
1.49
0.0200[1.36%]
After Hours: 7:20PM EDT
Day High/Low1.44 - 1.51
52 Week High/Low1.14 - 9.5
Open / Close1.47 / 1.47
Float / Outstanding- / 69.6M
Vol / Avg.248.5K / 177.4K
Mkt Cap102.3M
P/E8.21
50d Avg. Price1.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.33
Total Float-

Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Viomi Technology Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$112.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.3B

Earnings Recap

 

Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viomi Technology Co reported an EPS of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $79.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Viomi Technology Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Viomi Technology Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) reporting earnings?
A

Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Viomi Technology Co’s (NASDAQ:VIOT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $82.3M, which beat the estimate of $72.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.