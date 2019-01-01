Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Viomi Technology Co reported an EPS of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $79.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Viomi Technology Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Viomi Technology Co Questions & Answers
Viomi Technology Co (VIOT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $82.3M, which beat the estimate of $72.3M.
