View (NASDAQ:VIEW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for View (NASDAQ: VIEW) was reported by Raymond James on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VIEW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for View (NASDAQ: VIEW) was provided by Raymond James, and View downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of View, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for View was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest View (VIEW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price View (VIEW) is trading at is $1.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
