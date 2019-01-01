ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
ViewBix
(OTCQB:VBIXD)
$0.40
Last update: 9:30AM
Day High/Low0.4 - 0.452 Week High/Low- - -Open / Close0.4 / -Float / Outstanding515.1K / 1.2M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / -Mkt Cap496.5KP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.14Total Float-

ViewBix Stock (OTC:VBIXD), Quotes and News Summary

ViewBix Stock (OTC: VBIXD)

Day High/Low0.4 - 0.452 Week High/Low- - -Open / Close0.4 / -Float / Outstanding515.1K / 1.2M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / -Mkt Cap496.5KP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.14Total Float-
ViewBix Inc is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how they can leverage the data to empower an effective video experience. It developed the video platform based on Software as a Service ("SaaS") business model that enables online video campaigns, brand and image videos, online tutorials, live and real-time video streaming, music concerts and sporting events, and video presentations.
Read More

ViewBix Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ViewBix (VBIXD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ViewBix (OTCQB: VBIXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ViewBix's (VBIXD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for ViewBix.

Q
What is the target price for ViewBix (VBIXD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for ViewBix

Q
Current Stock Price for ViewBix (VBIXD)?
A

The stock price for ViewBix (OTCQB: VBIXD) is $0.4 last updated Today at September 7, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does ViewBix (VBIXD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ViewBix.

Q
When is ViewBix (OTCQB:VBIXD) reporting earnings?
A

ViewBix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is ViewBix (VBIXD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ViewBix.

Q
What sector and industry does ViewBix (VBIXD) operate in?
A

ViewBix is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.