Vilacto Bio Inc is a biotech company. It operates a fully patented Lactoactive molecule for treating conditions such as inflammatory diseases, diabetics, psoriasis, and skin issues in different levels. The company is also intended to develop Lactoactive molecule for increasing the quality of its retail and medical skin cream product as well as developing products for medical applications. Its product portfolio includes lotions, skin care creams and gels, lip balms, foot creams and oils, and others.