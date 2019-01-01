|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vector Group’s space includes: Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Universal (NYSE:UVV), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII).
The latest price target for Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) was reported by Barclays on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting VGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) is $11 last updated Today at 3:09:47 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
Vector Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vector Group.
Vector Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.