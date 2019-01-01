QQQ
Range
10.96 - 11.2
Vol / Avg.
78.8K/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.8/7.37%
52 Wk
10.55 - 17.39
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
59.7
Open
10.97
P/E
8.1
EPS
0.32
Shares
154M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Tobacco
Vector Group Ltd is a holding company whose subsidiaries--Liggett Group, Vector Tobacco, and New Valley-- primarily sell tobacco products and invest in real estate. The Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco subsidiaries sell cigarettes, primarily in the discount segment, in the United States under brand names Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, and Eve. New Valley, through its majority ownership in Douglas Elliman Realty, invests in real estate worldwide. It also operates the largest residential brokerage company in the New York City area and has additional operations in South Florida, Beverly Hills, Aspen, and Connecticut. Tobacco accounts for more than half of total company revenue; real estate makes up the remainder.

Vector Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vector Group (VGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vector Group's (VGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vector Group (VGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) was reported by Barclays on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting VGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vector Group (VGR)?

A

The stock price for Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) is $11 last updated Today at 3:09:47 PM.

Q

Does Vector Group (VGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) reporting earnings?

A

Vector Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Vector Group (VGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vector Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vector Group (VGR) operate in?

A

Vector Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.