Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$312M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$312M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vector Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Vector Group Questions & Answers
When is Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) reporting earnings?
Vector Group (VGR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
What were Vector Group’s (NYSE:VGR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $472M, which beat the estimate of $449.4M.
