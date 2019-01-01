Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vector Group
Vector Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) was reported by Barclays on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting VGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) was provided by Barclays, and Vector Group upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vector Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vector Group was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vector Group (VGR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $12.00 to $16.00. The current price Vector Group (VGR) is trading at is $12.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
