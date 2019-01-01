QQQ
Range
0.5 - 0.53
Vol / Avg.
29.5K/454.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 5.21
Mkt Cap
60.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
118.5M
Outstanding
The Very Good Food Co Inc operates in the food industry. It is a food technology company that designs, develops, produces, distributes and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives.

Very Good Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Very Good Food (VGFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Very Good Food (NASDAQ: VGFC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Very Good Food's (VGFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Very Good Food.

Q

What is the target price for Very Good Food (VGFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Very Good Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Very Good Food (VGFC)?

A

The stock price for Very Good Food (NASDAQ: VGFC) is $0.5116 last updated Today at 3:04:03 PM.

Q

Does Very Good Food (VGFC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Very Good Food.

Q

When is Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) reporting earnings?

A

Very Good Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Very Good Food (VGFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Very Good Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Very Good Food (VGFC) operate in?

A

Very Good Food is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.