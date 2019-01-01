Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The bank is the primary operating business of the company. It offers a range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, and commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, primarily in the Richmond, Virginia and Williamsburg, Virginia metropolitan areas. Village Bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services and products and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company provides its customers with personal customized service utilizing the latest technology and delivery channels.