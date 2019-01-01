QQQ
Range
57.97 - 57.97
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.56/0.95%
52 Wk
37.11 - 62.1
Mkt Cap
85.4M
Payout Ratio
1.65
Open
57.97
P/E
6.96
EPS
1.61
Shares
1.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:59AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The bank is the primary operating business of the company. It offers a range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, and commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, primarily in the Richmond, Virginia and Williamsburg, Virginia metropolitan areas. Village Bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services and products and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company provides its customers with personal customized service utilizing the latest technology and delivery channels.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.610
REV8.760M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Village Bank & Trust Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Village Bank & Trust Finl's (VBFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Village Bank & Trust Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC)?

A

The stock price for Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) is $57.97 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2017.

Q

When is Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) reporting earnings?

A

Village Bank & Trust Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Village Bank & Trust Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC) operate in?

A

Village Bank & Trust Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.