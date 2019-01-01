Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$1.240
Quarterly Revenue
$7.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Village Bank & Trust Finl using advanced sorting and filters.
Village Bank & Trust Finl Questions & Answers
When is Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) reporting earnings?
Village Bank & Trust Finl (VBFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC)?
The Actual EPS was $2.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Village Bank & Trust Finl’s (NASDAQ:VBFC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.