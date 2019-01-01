ñol

Visa
(NYSE:V)
212.725
4.175[2.00%]
At close: May 27
213.04
0.3150[0.15%]
After Hours: 7:15PM EDT
Day High/Low209.64 - 213.23
52 Week High/Low186.67 - 252.67
Open / Close210 / 212.88
Float / Outstanding1.6B / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.4.9M / 8.1M
Mkt Cap450.2B
P/E32.74
50d Avg. Price211.36
Div / Yield1.5/0.72%
Payout Ratio21.82
EPS1.7
Total Float1.6B

Visa (NYSE:V), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Visa reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.790

Quarterly Revenue

$7.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.2B

Earnings Recap

Visa (NYSE:V) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Visa beat estimated earnings by 8.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.65.

Revenue was up $1.46 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 10.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visa's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.70 1.54 1.34 1.27
EPS Actual 1.81 1.62 1.49 1.38
Revenue Estimate 6.79B 6.53B 5.85B 5.55B
Revenue Actual 7.06B 6.56B 6.13B 5.73B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Visa using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Visa Questions & Answers

Q
When is Visa (NYSE:V) reporting earnings?
A

Visa (V) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Visa (NYSE:V)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Q
What were Visa’s (NYSE:V) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.6B, which beat the estimate of $4.4B.

