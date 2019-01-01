Visa (NYSE:V), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Visa (NYSE:V) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Visa beat estimated earnings by 8.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.65.
Revenue was up $1.46 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 10.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Visa's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.70
|1.54
|1.34
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|1.81
|1.62
|1.49
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|6.79B
|6.53B
|5.85B
|5.55B
|Revenue Actual
|7.06B
|6.56B
|6.13B
|5.73B
