Akamai, Visa Join Forces To Tame Rogue AI Shoppers

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) partnered with Visa Inc.(NYSE:V) to enhance identity verification, user recognition, and security for agentic commerce.

The companies will integrate Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol with Akamai’s edge-based behavioral intelligence and bot protection.

It will provide merchants with the authentication and fraud controls needed to engage AI agents in digital transactions safely.

Enabling Trusted AI Transactions

This integrated solution allows merchants to distinguish trusted AI agents from malicious bots, unlocking the potential of agentic commerce.

Jack Forestell, Visa Chief Product & Strategy Officer, said, “By collaborating with Akamai to deploy Trusted Agent Protocol, we’re delivering the real-time intelligence merchants need to support AI-driven experiences without introducing new risk. This is how we help the industry move confidently into the next era of commerce.”

Analyst Commentary

Recently, KeyBanc analyst Jackson Ader upgraded Akamai’s rating and said he expects continued CIS expansion, supported by the recently announced AI Inference Cloud platform, to be a tailwind for Akamai shares in 2026.

The analyst also projects Akamai to accelerate revenue growth next year, driven by improved CDN pricing and rising cloud computing demand.

AKAM Price Action: Akamai Technologies shares were up 0.28% at $87.99 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Deemerwha studio via Shutterstock