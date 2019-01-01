UTime Ltd is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile phones, accessories and related consumer electronics. It also provides Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, for well-known brands. The company operates in China and its products are sold globally, including India, Brazil, the United States, and other emerging markets in South Asia and Africa as well as Europe. It has two in-house brands, UTime, known as its middle-to-high end label and targets middle class consumers from emerging markets; and Do, as its low- to mid-end brand, is positioned to the grassroots consumers and price-sensitive consumers in emerging markets.