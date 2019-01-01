QQQ
Range
1.72 - 1.79
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/198.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.52 - 107.33
Mkt Cap
14.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.72
P/E
-
Shares
8.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
UTime Ltd is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile phones, accessories and related consumer electronics. It also provides Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, for well-known brands. The company operates in China and its products are sold globally, including India, Brazil, the United States, and other emerging markets in South Asia and Africa as well as Europe. It has two in-house brands, UTime, known as its middle-to-high end label and targets middle class consumers from emerging markets; and Do, as its low- to mid-end brand, is positioned to the grassroots consumers and price-sensitive consumers in emerging markets.

Earnings

Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

UTime Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UTime (UTME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UTime (NASDAQ: UTME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UTime's (UTME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UTime (UTME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UTime

Q

Current Stock Price for UTime (UTME)?

A

The stock price for UTime (NASDAQ: UTME) is $1.79 last updated Today at 2:31:47 PM.

Q

Does UTime (UTME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UTime.

Q

When is UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) reporting earnings?

A

UTime’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is UTime (UTME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UTime.

Q

What sector and industry does UTime (UTME) operate in?

A

UTime is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.