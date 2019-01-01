Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Urban Outfitters using advanced sorting and filters.
Urban Outfitters Questions & Answers
When is Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reporting earnings?
Urban Outfitters (URBN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
What were Urban Outfitters’s (NASDAQ:URBN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $872.9M, which beat the estimate of $864.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.