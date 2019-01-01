ñol

Unity Bancorp
(NASDAQ:UNTY)
29.39
0.12[0.41%]
At close: Jun 3
29.37
-0.0200[-0.07%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low29.18 - 29.43
52 Week High/Low21.32 - 31.37
Open / Close29.18 / 29.39
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 10.5M
Vol / Avg.29.2K / 34.9K
Mkt Cap308.4M
P/E8.45
50d Avg. Price28.4
Div / Yield0.44/1.50%
Payout Ratio10.92
EPS0.87
Total Float7.4M

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Unity Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$0.850

Quarterly Revenue

$22.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$21.9M

Earnings Recap

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unity Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unity Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.86 0.81 0.75 0.73
EPS Actual 0.92 0.90 0.80 0.80
Revenue Estimate 22.47M 21.89M 21.18M 21.69M
Revenue Actual 23.47M 22.53M 21.34M 18.34M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Unity Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) reporting earnings?
A

Unity Bancorp (UNTY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Unity Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:UNTY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.