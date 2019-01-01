Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unity Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unity Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.81
|0.75
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.90
|0.80
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|22.47M
|21.89M
|21.18M
|21.69M
|Revenue Actual
|23.47M
|22.53M
|21.34M
|18.34M
