Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting UNTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Unity Bancorp initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unity Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unity Bancorp was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unity Bancorp (UNTY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $33.00. The current price Unity Bancorp (UNTY) is trading at is $29.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
