Unum (NYSE:UNM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Unum (NYSE: UNM) was reported by Citigroup on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UNM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unum (NYSE: UNM) was provided by Citigroup, and Unum initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unum was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unum (UNM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Unum (UNM) is trading at is $36.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
