Unum (NYSE:UNM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Unum (NYSE:UNM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unum beat estimated earnings by 72.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $89.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.16
|1.11
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1.03
|1.39
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.98B
|2.95B
|2.96B
|2.97B
|Revenue Actual
|2.98B
|2.97B
|2.99B
|3.07B
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.16
|1.11
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1.03
|1.39
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.98B
|2.95B
|2.96B
|2.97B
|Revenue Actual
|2.98B
|2.97B
|2.99B
|3.07B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Unum using advanced sorting and filters.
Unum Questions & Answers
Unum (UNM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $1.01.
The Actual Revenue was $2.8B, which beat the estimate of $2.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.