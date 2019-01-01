UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$45.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$45.9M
Earnings History
UMH Properties Questions & Answers
When is UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) reporting earnings?
UMH Properties (UMH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $-0.02.
What were UMH Properties’s (NYSE:UMH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.8M, which beat the estimate of $28.6M.
