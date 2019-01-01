UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UMH Properties
UMH Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting UMH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) was provided by Aegis Capital, and UMH Properties maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UMH Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UMH Properties was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UMH Properties (UMH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $30.00. The current price UMH Properties (UMH) is trading at is $19.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
