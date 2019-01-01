ñol

Bluerock Homes Trust
$22.12
Day Range21.94 - 22.9952 Wk Range19.6 - 26.24Open / Close22.49 / -Float / Outstanding- / 3.8M
Vol / Avg.3.2K / 611.2KMkt Cap84.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price23.02
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock (AMEX:BHM), Quotes and News Summary

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock (AMEX: BHM)

Bluerock Homes Trust Inc is an externally managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and holds a portfolio of Bluerock Residential's Single-Family Properties and certain other assets. Its revenue sources comprise of Rental and other property revenues and Interest income from loan investments.
Bluerock Homes Trust Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Bluerock Homes Trust (AMEX: BHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Bluerock Homes Trust's (BHM) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Bluerock Homes Trust.

Q
What is the target price for Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Bluerock Homes Trust

Q
Current Stock Price for Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM)?
A

The stock price for Bluerock Homes Trust (AMEX: BHM) is $22.12 last updated Today at October 7, 2022, 1:36 PM UTC.

Q
Does Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust.

Q
When is Bluerock Homes Trust (AMEX:BHM) reporting earnings?
A

Bluerock Homes Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Bluerock Homes Trust.

Q
What sector and industry does Bluerock Homes Trust (BHM) operate in?
A

Bluerock Homes Trust is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Residential industry. They are listed on the AMEX.