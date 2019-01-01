ñol

Ubiquiti
(NYSE:UI)
269.17
-2.61[-0.96%]
At close: Jun 3
269.63
0.4600[0.17%]
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low266.01 - 271.83
52 Week High/Low218.15 - 344.77
Open / Close270 / 269.63
Float / Outstanding4.1M / 60.4M
Vol / Avg.39.2K / 85.8K
Mkt Cap16.3B
P/E38.14
50d Avg. Price271.86
Div / Yield2.4/0.89%
Payout Ratio31.12
EPS0.82
Total Float4.1M

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ubiquiti reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.830

Quarterly Revenue

$358.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$358.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ubiquiti reported an EPS of $0.83.

Revenue was down $109.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 10.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ubiquiti's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.29 2.29 2.34 2.18
EPS Actual 1.66 2.12 2.47 2.30
Revenue Estimate 467.79M 493.75M 463.93M 427.42M
Revenue Actual 431.60M 458.91M 477.89M 467.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Ubiquiti Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) reporting earnings?
A

Ubiquiti (UI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Q
What were Ubiquiti’s (NYSE:UI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $228.6M, which beat the estimate of $220.7M.

