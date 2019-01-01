Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) was reported by Barclays on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $196.00 expecting UI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.18% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) was provided by Barclays, and Ubiquiti maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ubiquiti, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ubiquiti was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ubiquiti (UI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $214.00 to $196.00. The current price Ubiquiti (UI) is trading at is $269.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
