United Homes Group Inc
(NASDAQ:UHG)
$6.26
0.58[10.21%]
Last update: 4:02PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$6.26
0[0.00%]
Open5.770Close6.260
Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484KMkt Cap302.710M
Day Range5.600 - 6.39052 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Short Interest Report

Short interest for United Homes Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of United Homes Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

247.7K

Short Interest %

4.09%

Days to Cover

6.68
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved