Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Jump After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 46,407.15 while the NASDAQ gained 0.93% to 22,890.22. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 6,704.61.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares jumped around 17% on Monday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

The steelmaker reported an adjusted loss of 45 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations for a 48-cent loss.

Revenue totaled $4.73 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion but up from $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

Equities Trading UP



Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares shot up 105% to $9.31 after the FDA accepted the company's resubmission of the Biologics License Application for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for advanced melanoma, with a PDUFA date of April 10, 2026.

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) got a boost, surging 55% to $80.50 after the company presented Phase 1 data at ESMO 2025 showing its gedatolisib plus darolutamide combination delivered a 9.1-month median rPFS in mCRPC with a favorable safety profile and no treatment-related discontinuations.

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares were also up, gaining 70% to $8.64 after the company said its associative processing uni compute-in-memory architectures can match GPU-level performance for large-scale AI applications.

Equities Trading DOWN

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares dropped 78% to $0.1962.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were down 71% to $0.0586 after the company announced it will delist from the Nasdaq.

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) was down, falling 39% to $2.5944.

United Homes Group announced conclusion of review of strategic alternatives and resignation of directors.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $56.88 while gold traded up 2.8% at $4,330.00.

Silver traded up 2.1% to $51.165 on Monday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.0105.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.6% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 3.37%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surging 2.42%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.63% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.49%.

Economics

The CB Leading Index will be released today.

