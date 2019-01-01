United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of United Homes Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
When is United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) reporting earnings?
United Homes Gr (UHG) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG)?
The Actual EPS was $4.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were United Homes Gr’s (NASDAQ:UHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $122.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.