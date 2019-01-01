United Homes Group Inc
(NASDAQ:UHG)
$6.26
0.58[10.21%]
Last update: 4:02PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$6.26
0[0.00%]
Open5.770Close6.260
Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484KMkt Cap302.710M
Day Range5.600 - 6.39052 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

United Homes Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$4.270

Quarterly Revenue

$122.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$443.1M

Earnings History

Q

When is United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) reporting earnings?

A

United Homes Gr (UHG) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2023 for Q2.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG)?

A

The Actual EPS was $4.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were United Homes Gr’s (NASDAQ:UHG) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $122.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

