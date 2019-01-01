Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$100.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$128.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Urban Edge Props using advanced sorting and filters.
Urban Edge Props Questions & Answers
When is Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) reporting earnings?
Urban Edge Props (UE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
What were Urban Edge Props’s (NYSE:UE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $89.5M, which beat the estimate of $84.7M.
