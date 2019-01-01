Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Urban Edge Props
Urban Edge Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting UE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.42% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Urban Edge Props maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Urban Edge Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Urban Edge Props was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Urban Edge Props (UE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.50 to $16.00. The current price Urban Edge Props (UE) is trading at is $18.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.