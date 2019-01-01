CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CVR Partners
CVR Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting UAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -97.59% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and CVR Partners downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CVR Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CVR Partners was filed on January 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CVR Partners (UAN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $3.00. The current price CVR Partners (UAN) is trading at is $124.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
