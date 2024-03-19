National CineMedia Reports Upbeat Results, Joins Nordstrom, Core & Main And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 75 points on Tuesday.
Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI jumped 25.5% to $5.30 after the company posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a new $100 million share repurchase program.
Operating revenue stood at $90.9 million, beating the consensus of $81.1 million. EPS of 24 cents beat the consensus of 9 cents.
The company said it sees first-quarter total revenue of $34.5 million to $35.5 million.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN shares jumped 97.3% to $20.99 after the company announced agreed to be acquired by AstraZeneca. Also, Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform but raised its price target from $17 to $21.
- Spire Global, Inc. SPIR shares climbed 50.7% to $18.50 after announcing a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance AI-driven weather prediction.
- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR jumped 33.1% to $1.57 after the company announced that it partnered with EaseMyTrip to integrate its cars within the travel platform.
- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ELVN shares rose 27.2% to $16.09. The company announced a $90 million private placement financing and provided pipeline updates.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC shares surged 17.7% to $5.50.
- BitFuFu Inc. FUFU gained 15.2% to $4.70.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRNX gained 15% to $43.63 after the company's Phase 3 PATHFNDR-2 trial of paltusotine in acromegaly achieved the primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN climbed 11.9% to $19.10 following a report suggesting the company's founding family is working with Morgan Stanley and Centerview Partners in an attempt to potentially go private.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN rose 10.3% to $39.13 following fourth-quarter earnings.
- DocGo Inc. DCGO climbed 10% to $4.0550. DocGo announced repurchases of common stock and adoption of 10b5-1 trading plan for share repurchase program.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK gained 8.7% to $4.08.
- Lotus Technology Inc. LOT climbed 8.2% to $7.90.
- Valneva SE VALN gained 7.8% to $8.34. Valneva announced extension of the interest-only period of its debt facility with Deerfield and OrbiMed.
- CVR Partners, LP UAN rose 7.1% to $68.27.
- International Paper Company IP gained 7% to $37.38. International Paper said it has elected Andrew Silvernail as Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive evaluation process.
- Endava plc DAVA gained 6.4% to $39.58 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a $49 price target. Additionally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60.
- Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 5% to $53.22 following upbeat sales.
