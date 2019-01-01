ñol

United States Antimony
(AMEX:UAMY)
0.4248
0.0013[0.31%]
At close: Jun 3
0.4258
0.0010[0.24%]
After Hours: 5:50PM EDT
Day High/Low0.41 - 0.43
52 Week High/Low0.34 - 1.15
Open / Close0.43 / 0.42
Float / Outstanding100.9M / 106.2M
Vol / Avg.151.2K / 900.2K
Mkt Cap45.1M
P/E42.61
50d Avg. Price0.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float100.9M

United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY), Dividends

United States Antimony issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United States Antimony generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

United States Antimony Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United States Antimony (UAMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Antimony.

Q
What date did I need to own United States Antimony (UAMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Antimony.

Q
How much per share is the next United States Antimony (UAMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Antimony.

Q
What is the dividend yield for United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Antimony.

