United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United States Antimony
United States Antimony Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United States Antimony (AMEX: UAMY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 3, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting UAMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 606.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United States Antimony (AMEX: UAMY) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and United States Antimony initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United States Antimony, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United States Antimony was filed on October 3, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 3, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United States Antimony (UAMY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price United States Antimony (UAMY) is trading at is $0.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
