Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD gained 22.2% to $11.25 after the company reported a profit for the second quarter and also announced better-than-expected sales results.
- ironSource Ltd. IS gained 14.4% to $4.59 after Unity's board of directors reaffirmed its commitment to the transaction with ironSource and rejected the unsolicited proposal from AppLovin.
- Poshmark, Inc. POSH gained 12.5% to $13.28 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $17.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 11.1% to $23.05.
- XP Inc. XP gained 11% to $21.89. JP Morgan recently downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN jumped 9.6% to $228.27. Morgan Stanley maintained Illumina with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $350 to $240.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 8% to $2.43.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 6.8% to $4.3050.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW surged 6.6% to $11.50. Mister Car Wash recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME gained 6% to $4.6750. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to report its Q2 unaudited financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU gained 5% to $4.4550.
- Snap Inc. SNAP climbed 4.8% to $12.19. The company reported Snapchat+ paying subscriber data along with new features to its platform.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD gained 4.3% to $65.66 after the company announced Trodelvy significantly improved overall survival in pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients in the TROPiCS-02 study.
