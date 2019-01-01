QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/426.5K
Div / Yield
2.44/3.80%
52 Wk
46.75 - 70.17
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
32.69
Open
-
P/E
8.9
EPS
2.68
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5202.670 0.1500
REV422.520M417.162M-5.358M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Triton International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triton International (TRTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triton International's (TRTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Triton International (TRTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting TRTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.76% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Triton International (TRTN)?

A

The stock price for Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) is $64.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triton International (TRTN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Triton International (TRTN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) reporting earnings?

A

Triton International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Triton International (TRTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triton International.

Q

What sector and industry does Triton International (TRTN) operate in?

A

Triton International is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.