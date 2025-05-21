Amidst a week of market volatility, heightened by a weak Treasury auction and a jump in long-term yields, some of America’s largest retailers posted first-quarter profits that indicate the consumer machine might be slowing. The retail proxy ETF market, so hotly followed, is getting shaken. This is how leading funds are positioned in response to the prevailing mood:

VanEck Retail ETF RTH:

Exposure: Market cap-weighted, heavily skewed towards Amazon AMZN, Home Depot HD, and Walmart WMT.

Impact: RTH could be slightly more durable, given Amazon’s ongoing e-commerce strength and Walmart’s focus on essentials. However, Walmart’s tariff warning introduces a risk factor to this fund.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN

Exposure: Concentrates on digital-native retailers such as Amazon and Chewy CHWY.

Impact: A shift to e-commerce, accelerated by inflation fatigue and convenience demands, could support ONLN. Target and Lowe's are leaning into digital services, which may benefit ONLN's broader theme.

Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY

Exposure: A mix of U.S. and global e-commerce platforms. Amazon, Chewy, Wayfair W are among its top holdings.

Impact: Legacy players’ renewed emphasis on convenience, expedited delivery, and promotions can drive competition for IBUY and ONLN members—but also affirm the long-term e-retail expansion story.

Also Read: iShares TLT Hits 6-Month Low After Weak Treasury Auction

What’s Happening In the Retail World?

Target TGT took the cautionary lead, reducing its full-year earnings estimate to $7.00–$9.00 a share, from an earlier $8.80–$8.90. The firm fell short of the top- and bottom-line estimates with sales of $23.85 billion that missed the consensus and decreased by 2.79% YoY. Management attributed the marked decline in discretionary spending and the more conservative U.S. consumer. The company stock was down 5.2% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lowe's LOW narrowly beat earnings expectations with $2.92 per share but posted a 2.03% YOY decline in revenue. The retailer maintained its full-year guidance, signaling steady, if uninspiring, confidence. Its message echoed Target's: high interest rates and economic uncertainty are reshaping consumer priorities. LOW was down 1.7% on Wednesday.

TJX Companies TJX stood firm on its perspective, subject to existing tariff rates not changing. That position, though, did little to support shares, which declined 2.8% in tandem with peers. Walmart and Home Depot, in prior comments, emphasized the pricing squeeze of fresh tariffs, with Walmart cautioning for potential increases while Home Depot vowed to cover costs.

Tariffs, Yields, And The Retailer’s Dilemma

The macro backdrop is compounding retail headwinds. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward 4.6% and the 30-year breached 5% after a lackluster $16 billion auction in 20-year bonds, stoking fears of a higher-for-longer rate regime. With borrowing costs elevated, big-ticket purchases and home improvement projects are being shelved, a scenario confirmed by Lowe's soft revenue.

Tariffs are the other elephant in the shopping aisle. Retailers facing Chinese imports are rethinking pricing and supply chain strategies, but consumers have only so much tolerance for higher prices. Walmart’s caution is in stark contrast with Target’s vow to keep increases in check, a risk that could strain margins.

A Sector In Search Of A Spark

Retail ETFs continue to be a gauge of consumer spending and attitudes. The prevailing story—declining foot traffic, lagging discretionary sales, and economic conservatism—supports the view that funds such as XRT and RTH could be stuck in their ranges or lag unless attitudes shift or there are earnings surprises.

The bright spots? Retailers doubling down on digital tools, delivery innovation, and loyalty perks may insulate themselves from broader weakness. Investors should watch for ETF managers rebalancing exposure toward more resilient names—especially those boosting digital margins or catering to professional buyers, as Lowe's is attempting.

With warning lights flashing on the U.S. consumer horizon, retail ETFs are taking a hit. Investors would be wise to follow not only earnings, but forward guidance and how retailers are responding. In a more discerning market than ever, the right retail exposure may be the difference-maker.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Aksana Mestnaya/Shutterstock