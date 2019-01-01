ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
TJX Companies
(NYSE:TJX)
62.04
-1.73[-2.71%]
At close: Jun 3
62.14
0.1000[0.16%]
After Hours: 7:29PM EDT
Day High/Low61.91 - 63.87
52 Week High/Low53.69 - 77.35
Open / Close63.6 / 62.03
Float / Outstanding1.2B / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.4.9M / 8M
Mkt Cap72.7B
P/E22.56
50d Avg. Price61.42
Div / Yield1.18/1.90%
Payout Ratio37.82
EPS0.5
Total Float1.2B

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

TJX Companies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$0.680

Quarterly Revenue

$11.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$11.4B

Earnings Recap

 

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TJX Companies beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $1.32 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.81 0.57 0.30
EPS Actual 0.78 0.84 0.79 0.44
Revenue Estimate 14.26B 12.25B 11.01B 8.62B
Revenue Actual 13.85B 12.53B 12.08B 10.09B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of TJX Companies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

TJX Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reporting earnings?
A

TJX Companies (TJX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were TJX Companies’s (NYSE:TJX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.4B, which beat the estimate of $8.3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.