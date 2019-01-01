Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Millicom Intl Cellular beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $320.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Millicom Intl Cellular's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.43 0.10 0.25 EPS Actual -0.27 0.05 -0.98 0.41 Revenue Estimate 1.70B 1.67B 1.61B 1.59B Revenue Actual 1.35B 1.09B 1.09B 1.09B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.