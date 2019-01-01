Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Millicom Intl Cellular
The latest price target for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) was reported by Scotiabank on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.30 expecting TIGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.56% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) was provided by Scotiabank, and Millicom Intl Cellular maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Millicom Intl Cellular, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Millicom Intl Cellular was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.10 to $26.30. The current price Millicom Intl Cellular (TIGO) is trading at is $16.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
