Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ:THCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Tuscan Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ:THCA) reporting earnings?
Tuscan Holdings (THCA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ:THCA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tuscan Holdings’s (NASDAQ:THCA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
