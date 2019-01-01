TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.660
Quarterly Revenue
$53M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$53M
Earnings History
TransGlobe Energy Questions & Answers
When is TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) reporting earnings?
TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were TransGlobe Energy’s (NASDAQ:TGA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $40.4M, which missed the estimate of $60.8M.
