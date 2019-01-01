QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.02/2.73%
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
27.01
27.01
Open
-
P/E
9.95
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
Towngas Smart Energy Co Ltd is a company which is engaged in sales and distribution of piped gas in the People's Republic of China which includes the provision of piped gas, construction of gas pipelines, the operation of the city gas pipeline network, operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations, and sale of gas household appliances. The segments of the company are sales and distribution of piped gas and related products, and gas connection where sales and distribution of piped gas and related products contribute to a major share of revenue.

Towngas Smart Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Towngas Smart Energy (OTCPK: TGASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Towngas Smart Energy's (TGASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Towngas Smart Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Towngas Smart Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF)?

A

The stock price for Towngas Smart Energy (OTCPK: TGASF) is $0.7086 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:44:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Towngas Smart Energy.

Q

When is Towngas Smart Energy (OTCPK:TGASF) reporting earnings?

A

Towngas Smart Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Towngas Smart Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF) operate in?

A

Towngas Smart Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.