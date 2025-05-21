Disney, Stifel Financial, Truist Financial And An Industrial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said 3M Company MMM looks “incredible.”

Supporting his view, JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained 3M with an Overweight rating on May 16 and raised the price target from $140 to $167.

Brian Belski, BMO Capital’s chief investment strategist, named Stifel Financial Corp. SF as his final trade.

As per recent news, Stifel Financial reported on May 7 that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 46 cents per share on shares of its common stock.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked The Walt Disney Company DIS as his final trade.

Formula 1 and Walt Disney announced a new collaboration with Mickey & Friends on Tuesday that will begin in 2026. Formula 1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said the arrangement fits perfectly with Formula 1’s strategy to step outside the world of sport and into a broader consumer market. In return, Formula 1 introduced Disney to its 820 million fans worldwide.

Stephanie Link, CIO at Hightower, said Truist Financial Corporation TFC is poised to recover.

On the earnings front, Truist Financial posted better-than-expected sales results for the first quarter on April 17.

Price Action:

3M shares gained 0.01% to close at $154.15 on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s session, Stifel Financial fell 1.3% to settle at $97.22.

Truist Financial shares fell 1.7% to close at $40.68.

Disney shares declined 0.3% to close at $112.36 on Tuesday.

