ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Atlassian Corporation
(NASDAQ:TEAM)
190.57
-6.05[-3.08%]
At close: Jun 3
190.57
00
After Hours: 4:52PM EDT
Day High/Low187.52 - 196.12
52 Week High/Low159.54 - 483.13
Open / Close191.81 / 190.57
Float / Outstanding140.4M / 253.5M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap48.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price233.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float140.4M

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Atlassian Corporation reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.470

Quarterly Revenue

$740.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$740.5M

Earnings Recap

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 46.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $171.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 9.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.40 0.18 0.29
EPS Actual 0.50 0.46 0.24 0.48
Revenue Estimate 641.32M 582.32M 524.09M 533.73M
Revenue Actual 688.53M 614.02M 559.54M 568.73M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Atlassian Corporation using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Atlassian Corporation Questions & Answers

Q
When is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reporting earnings?
A

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Atlassian Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TEAM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $174.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.