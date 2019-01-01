ñol

TScan Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:TCRX)
3.07
-0.16[-4.95%]
At close: Jun 3
3.23
0.1600[5.21%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3 - 3.3
52 Week High/Low1.6 - 14.71
Open / Close3.01 / 3.05
Float / Outstanding16.3M / 24M
Vol / Avg.18.7K / 122.6K
Mkt Cap73.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.67
Total Float16.3M

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX), Dividends

TScan Therapeutics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TScan Therapeutics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.63%

Annual Dividend

$1.6875

Last Dividend

Jun 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

TScan Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TScan Therapeutics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on June 30, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TScan Therapeutics (TCRX). The last dividend payout was on June 30, 2018 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TScan Therapeutics (TCRX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on June 30, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)?
A

TScan Therapeutics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) was $0.42 and was paid out next on June 30, 2018.

