TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TScan Therapeutics
The latest price target for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting TCRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 388.60% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and TScan Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TScan Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TScan Therapeutics was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $15.00. The current price TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) is trading at is $3.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
