Worthington Steel Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Summit Midstream Partners, FedEx And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. WS rose sharply during Friday’s session as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Worthington Steel posted adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating market estimates of 84 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $805.80 million, versus expectations of $700.50 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Worthington Steel shares jumped 18.8% to $37.92 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

shares gained 147.5% to $23.94 after falling 46% on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP SMLP rose 36.1% to $26.45 after the company announced the sale of its Utica position for $625 million.

surged 17.3% to $7.14. Ocugen, Inc. OCGN rose 12.5% to $1.5090 after gaining 8% on Thursday. Ocugen recently appointed Huma Qamar, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer.

gained 11.2% to $2.1701. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. DNTH jumped 11% to $30.84 following upbeat results.

gained 9.6% to $70.30. Clear Secure, Inc. YOU climbed 8.4% to $20.46. CLEAR announced an increase to its share repurchase authorization and announced a special cash dividend of 32 cents.

rose 7.8% to $26.02. Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA surged 5.5% to $5.99.

surged 5.5% to $5.99. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained 5% to $24.85. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Foot Locker from Sell to Neutral and announced a $24 price target.

